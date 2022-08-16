Suspect arrested by police in west-end sexual assault investigation

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

The incident took place on Friday, August 5, at approximately 3:00 a.m. when officers were called to the 3000 block of Russell Street for a report of a sexual assault.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect to the public on Friday, which produced multiple tips.

According to police, they continued to actively investigate the incident and following up on many of the tips, but multiple people investigated were cleared as suspects as a result.

Police say officers did manage to identify the suspect during the course of the investigation, who was subsequently located and arrested without incident on Monday, August 15.

35-year-old Douglas Serrano, from Windsor, is charged with sexual assault and break and enter.