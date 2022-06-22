Suspect arrested following break and enter in Amherstburg

A suspect has been arrested following a break and enter in Amherstburg.

On Tuesday June 21, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Amherstburg patrol officers responded to a report of a break and enter in the 300 block of Simcoe.

Officers received information that a male suspect had broken into a home while the owner was in the back yard. The suspect fled from the residence upon encountering the home owner. No injuries were reported.

A short time later, officers found a male matching the description of the suspect provided by the homeowner.

43 year old, Jonathan Forgie, was arrested without incident. Forgie is charged with Break and Enter and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The Windsor Police Service is requesting that anyone in the area of Simcoe Street between Fryer Street and Pacific Avenue with surveillance cameras, to check their footage for possible evidence. Anyone driving in the area at that time is also asked to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Amherstburg Detachment or Crime Stoppers.

