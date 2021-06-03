Suspect Arrested Following May Robbery  

A suspect identified after a west Windsor Robbery in May has been arrested.

Windsor police issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old, Cody Farrugia on Wednesday afternoon and now say he was arrested around 11 p.m. that night.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 3600 block of Matchette Road near Strathmore Avenue just before 1 a.m. on May 20.

According to police, a man entered the store with a crowbar and demanded money. After the clerk handed some cash over, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The Windsor Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance, adding the Major Crime Unit continues to actively investigate the incident.