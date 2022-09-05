Suspect arrested following stabbing incident

A suspect has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident in Windsor.

On Sunday, September 4, just before 3 a.m. police were called to the scene of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue.

According to Windsor police, the victim and the suspect are believed to have known each other and the incident began with a physical altercation.

The suspect left the altercation briefly but returned to stab the victim.

Photo courtesy of Renaldo Agostino

At around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit found and arrested the suspect in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE



UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Investigationhttps://t.co/yZRCTsh5CQ https://t.co/9WD5VtmXOL — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 4, 2022

A 34-year-old man from Windsor is in custody and is expected to appear in court to answer to a charge of attempted murder.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

