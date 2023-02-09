Suspect arrested for stealing over $359,000 from local banks

Windsor Police has arrested a man suspected of using fake identification to steal over $359,000 from local banks.

On Wednesday, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad took 32-year-old, Abu Safeyeh, into custody at a house in the 800 block of William Street in Tecumseh.

He's been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and laundering the proceeds of crime.

The Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in late December 2022 after Safeyeh entered several bank branches and made fraudulent cash withdrawals totalling $33,028.

Days later, he attempted to illegally wire transfer an additional $275,000, but the transaction was reclaimed by the institution.

Through investigation and the review of video surveillance footage, officers were able to confirm Safeyeh’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.