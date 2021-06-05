Suspect Arrested in a Chatham-Kent Homicide Investigation

A suspect has been arrested in connection a homicide investigation in Chatham.

Early Saturday morning, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service and the Sarnia Police Service located a suspect in Sarnia.

Kyle Samko, 26, was arrested without incident and is now charged with first degree murder.

On the afternoon of June 3, officers were called to a disturbance on St. George Street.

Investigators say altercation between several men resulted in the death of a 35-year-old Chatham man.