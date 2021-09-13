Suspect arrested in a hit-and-run case in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run case that left a cyclist seriously injured.

Investigators say they located a suspect vehicle on Saturday and also arrested a suspect without incident.

A 24-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm.

An officer on patrol on the evening of Aug. 29, found a cyclist in the middle of the road in the 900-block of Tecumseh Road West.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is still in the hospital but an update on his injuries or condition was not provided.

No names have been released.