Suspect arrested in an assault case that left a Windsor taxi driver injured

A suspect has been arrested in connection to an aggravated assault case that left a Windsor taxi driver with life-altering injuries.

Around 10 p.m. on March 24, members of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit located and arrested a suspect.

Dwayne Pierce, 30, of Windsor is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the victim and accused were not known to each other.

No other suspects are being sought.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the driver of a taxi travelling on Erie Street West, in between Victoria Avenue and Ouellette Avenue, stopped after hearing an object strike the vehicle.

When the driver pulled over to investigate the noise, a male approached the vehicle and struck the driver's side window, causing it to break.

The driver suffered life-altering injuries as a result of the assault.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone who has further information or possible video surveillance of the incident is still requested to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.