Suspect arrested in attempted break and enter in Windsor

One man has been arrested in connection to an attempted break and enter in Windsor.

Just after midnight on Feb. 2, a Windsor police officer responded to an alarm call at a gas station located in the 3500 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a suspect by the front door of the establishment attempting to gain entry.

The suspect was immediately arrested without incident.

A 42-year-old Windsor man is charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.