Suspect arrested in connection to a break and enter spree in Leamington

One person has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple break and enters in Leamington.

OPP report that several items, including an electric scooter, were taken during a break and enter on Oct. 4 at a home on Erie Street South.

On Oct. 5, a number of items, including clothing and jewellery, were taken from homes Wigle Street and Oak Street East.

As a result of an investigation, police have arrested a 31-year-old Leamington resident.

The suspect is facing ten charges including several break and enter charges, possession of property obtained by crime and one drug possession charge.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.