Suspect Arrested in Connection to a South Windsor Stabbing

An arrest has been made after a stabbing in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers arrested a 32-year-old man without incident Wednesday night.

According to police, the man was arrested at a home in the 3500-block of Rankin Avenue.

A 23-year-old was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries earlier this week after a report of a stabbing on Rankin Avenue.

At the time, police said a male suspect fled the scene in the victim's blue Chevrolet Cruze.

The vehicle was later discovered in the 4300 block of Ashfield Crescent and it was believed the suspect fled on foot from the area.

The man is charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery and Possess Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.