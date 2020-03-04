Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Tecumseh Restaurant Robbery

Ontario Provincial Police in Tecumseh have arrested a suspect wanted for a restaurant robbery.

Police were called around 6:30pm on November 17, 2019 to the restaurant in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road, after a suspect entered the business with his face covered.

He was carrying a weapon and demanded money from the employees.

Police say no one was hurt and the suspect took off on foot.

Using evidence obtained by the Canine Unit after the robbery, the OPP arrested 31-year-old Darren Pundyk of Tecumseh and charged him with robbery.