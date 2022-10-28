Suspect arrested in connection to alleged sexual assault near UWindsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the University of Windsor campus.

Working closely with the University of Windsor Campus Police, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit identified a 25-year-old male suspect, who was arrested Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect will face charges related to sexual assault.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers were called to the university after a female reported a sexual assault.

The assault is reported to have occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Investigators learned the victim was grabbed from behind and touched in a sexual manner by a man as she walked in the 2200 block of Wyandotte Street West.

When the victim screamed, the suspect ran off east on Wyandotte Street West.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact our Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.