Suspect arrested in connection to assault case in early April

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to an assault investigation.

Police have announced that a 53-year-old male suspect was arrested on June 27.

On June 21, police released a picture of a suspect as part of an alleged assault on April 6 at a bus shelter at the intersection of Alymer Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

According to police, a man punched another man several times in the face, resulting in the victim falling to the ground.

Police say when the man was on the ground, the suspect stole money from his wallet.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.