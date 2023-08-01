Suspect arrested in connection to downtown Windsor bank break-in

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a bank in downtown Windsor.

Around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Windsor police officers responded to an alarm at a bank in the 200 block of Ouellette.

Police say officers located a male attempting to flee the scene with stolen items.

The suspect was arrested on scene and all property was recovered.

A 46-year-old man is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and possession of break and enter tools.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.