Suspect arrested in connection to knife-point robbery of a senior

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a knife-point robbery of a senior citizen.

Police arrested a suspect on May 28 in the 4000-block of Walker Road.

The 64-year-old suspect now faces a charge of robbery.

On May 18, at approximately 10 a.m., an elderly male victim was at a bus stop in the 3900 block of Walker Road.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and asked if he could call a cab, which the victim agreed to do.

When the victim took out his phone, the suspect pointed a large knife at him and grabbed the phone before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.