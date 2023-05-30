iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Suspect arrested in connection to knife-point robbery of a senior


am800-news-handcuffs-istock

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a knife-point robbery of a senior citizen.

Police arrested a suspect on May 28 in the 4000-block of Walker Road.

The 64-year-old suspect now faces a charge of robbery.

On May 18, at approximately 10 a.m., an elderly male victim was at a bus stop in the 3900 block of Walker Road.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and asked if he could call a cab, which the victim agreed to do.

When the victim took out his phone, the suspect pointed a large knife at him and grabbed the phone before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE