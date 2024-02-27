Suspect arrested in connection to nearly a dozen break-and-enter cases

One person has been arrested in connection to a series of residential break-and-enters in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Since January 2023, Windsor police say there have been at least 12 confirmed break-ins or attempted break-ins at residential homes in Windsor and Amherstburg.

In several cases, the suspect used a ladder to gain entry through a second-floor window or patio door. Once inside, the suspect stole money, jewelry, and other valuables.

As a result of an investigation, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified the suspect.

On Feb. 25, officers located and arrested a 56-year-old man in the 3400 block of Erskine Street.

During a search of the suspect’s home, officers recovered evidence linking the suspect to several of the residential break-and-enters.

The suspect is facing nine counts of break-and-enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, three counts of attempt to commit an indictable offence, along with a charge of break-and-enter a place and steal a firearm, and possession of break-in instruments.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation and additional charges are anticipated.

Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies who have experienced similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.