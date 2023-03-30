Suspect arrested in connection to violent attack and break-in case in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a violent attack along with a break-in at a business in the city.

On March 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Church Street following a report of an assault.

Police say the suspect reportedly tampered with property at the location, and when he was asked to stop, picked up a shovel and struck an employee over the head repeatedly.

When the victim was knocked to the ground, the suspect punched and kicked them multiple times and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested a suspect a short distance from the scene.

A 36-year-old Windsor man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

As a result of the investigation, police determined the man was a suspect in recent break-in at a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Rd. W.

As a result, he was also charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.