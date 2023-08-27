Suspect arrested in criminal harassment investigation in Windsor

A suspect has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation in Windsor.

Police report a 28-year-old man wanted in connection to the investigation turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters Saturday afternoon.

It happened just a few hours after police released an image of a suspect they were trying to identify as part of the case.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 25, police say officers were dispatched to investigate a criminal harassment complaint.

Officers learned that an unknown male motorist had followed a female pedestrian on College Avenue, between California Avenue and Crawford Avenue.

Through investigation, officers obtained surveillance images of both the suspect and the vehicle he was operating, releasing images on social media in an attempt to identify the suspect.

No injuries were reported by police.

