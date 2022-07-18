iHeartRadio
Suspect arrested in downtown Windsor shooting

Police have arrested a suspect following a shooting in downtown Windsor.

It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning in the 200-block of Ouellette Avenue between Chatham Street and University Avenue.

Police say one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, while a suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Investigators have determined this was not a random act and there's no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information on the shooting or video surveillance in the area is asked to contact police.

