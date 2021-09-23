Suspect arrested in LaSalle bank robbery investigation

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a bank robbery in LaSalle.

The LaSalle Police Service has arrested a 32-year-old Windsor man as part of the investigation.

The suspect is facing charges of robbery, disguise with intent, and breach of probation.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, police say a man entered the CIBC branch on Malden Road near Delmar Street and approached the teller, demanding cash.

The man then fled the scene on a bike with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapon was produced during the incident and no one suffered any injuries.