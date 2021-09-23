iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Suspect arrested in LaSalle bank robbery investigation

AM800-News-LaSalle-Police-cruiser

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a bank robbery in LaSalle.

The LaSalle Police Service has arrested a 32-year-old Windsor man as part of the investigation.

The suspect is facing charges of robbery, disguise with intent, and breach of probation.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, police say a man entered the CIBC branch on Malden Road near Delmar Street and approached the teller, demanding cash.

The man then fled the scene on a bike with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapon was produced during the incident and no one suffered any injuries.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE