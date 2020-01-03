Suspect Arrested in Tecumseh Break-Ins

A Windsor man has now been charged after a rash of break-ins in Tecumseh including the theft of toys for families in need.

Between December 8th and December 9th, 2019, several businesses were broken into in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Rd. and the 300 block of Manning Rd.

In one break-in, toys that were being collected at the business for families in need was taken.

The OPP were able to identify the suspect who was recently arrested.

Jesse Brode, 29, of Windsor is charged with four counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, using a disguise with intent and driving while prohibited.

He remains in custody.

The OPP credit the identification of the suspect in part to the video surveillance footage by the businesses and neighbouring businesses.