Suspect Arrested in Tecumseh Wineology Fire

Ontario Provincial Police have charged an Essex man in connection with a deliberately set fire at a business in Tecumseh this week.

The OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit reports that Joseph Hanlon, 30, faces four charges including arson with disregard for human life, arson damage to property, break-and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of break-in instruments.

Around 5:30am on March 2, fire crews were called to the restaurant in the Green Valley Plaza in the 13000-block of Tecumseh Road East near Manning Road.

Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a fire at Wineology in the Green Valley Plaza on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh. March 2, 2020 (Photo by Teresinha Medeiros)

An investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was intentionally set.

While no one was injured, the fire caused $50,000 in damage.

The suspect remains in custody and will appear in court in Windsor Friday.

The fire at the Tecumseh location followed a fire on February 20 at the Wineology location on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.

The fire destroyed that location, causing $700,000 in damage.

The cause of that fire was listed as accidental.

With files from Paul McDonald and Rusty Thomson