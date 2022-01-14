Suspect arrested in Windsor arson investigation

Windsor police have made an arrest a day after requesting the public's help to identify a suspect as part of an arson investigation.

Police say a member of the public called police and reported they had viewed a suspect photograph from a recent arson.

They report that person matching the description was believed to be in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.



Officers attended the area and located the suspect.

A 26-year-old Windsor man is now charged with arson.

Around 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 13, patrol officers went to a business in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of an active fire.

Through investigation, officers believed the fire was intentionally and released a photo of a suspect captured on surveillance video.