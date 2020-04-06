Suspect Arrested in Windsor Sexual Assault and Assault



WINDSOR — A Windsor man has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault and assault in the city's west end last week.

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, around 3:30pm, police were called to Sandwich St. for an assault.

A woman was taking out money from an ATM inside a convenience store, when a man approached her from behind and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The woman later spotted the suspect and confronted him but the suspect assaulted her and another woman who stepped in to help.

Police were able to identify the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon in the area of Rosedale Ave. and Donnelly St.

Casey Hoyt, 38, is charged with sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault, and utter threats.