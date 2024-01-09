Suspect arrested twice in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect twice in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation in December after receiving a report that a 15-year-old female had been sexually assaulted by an adult male.

Investigators learned that the suspect connected with the victim on a social media platform and the victim entered a sexual relationship with the adult male suspect for just over a month.

On Dec. 27, officers arrested a 45-year-old man at a residence in the 10000 block of Eastcourt Dr.

The suspect was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life and making available sexual explicit material to a person under 16-years-old.

The suspect was released on bail under strict conditions to not contact the victim but as the investigation continued, investigators learned that the suspect had once again contacted the victim.

On Jan. 8, officers located the victim at the suspect's house and he was arrested again.

The suspect was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, assault with a weapon, telecommunication with a person under 16 years of age for a specific criminal offence, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography, possession of child pornography for unlawful purpose and mischief under $5,000.

He was also charged with three counts of breach of release conditions.

Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.