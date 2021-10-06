Suspect charged after an early morning hotel fire in Windsor

A female suspect has been charged following an early morning fire in Windsor.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at hotel in the 200-block of Riverside Drive West, near Ferry Street.

Through investigation, Windsor police say it was determined the fire was suspicious in nature and a suspect was identified.

A 42-year-old Windsor woman is charged with arson and two counts of failing to comply with release orders.

While the hotel received extensive water damage in effots to put out the flames, no one was injured.

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit along with members of Windsor Fire and Rescue and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate the case.

A damage estimate has not been released.