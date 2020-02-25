Suspect charged for seeking Windsor area women for escort work



WINDSOR — A London man has been charged for posting job ads searching for women in London and Windsor to do sex work.

Earlier this month, detectives with the London Police Service's Human Trafficking Unit spotted the ad on LeoList looking for women ages 18 to 35.

The ad promised earnings between $600 and $1200 a day, with no experience necessary.

Similar ads were found in the Windsor region.

Through text message conversations, the suspect indicated the job was for 'escort work'.

"It is illegal for someone to sell the sexual services of another person," says Detective Cam Halliday of the Human Trafficking Unit. "It is a situation that can often lead to exploitation and human trafficking."

He says police are concerned that there may have been women who responded to the ads and have ended up doing sex work.

Edward Duane Garinger, 46, of London is charged with one count of procuring.

He was also arrested on five outstanding warrants from different provinces across Canada.

