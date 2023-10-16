Suspect charged in connection to $25,000 jewelry theft in Tecumseh

A Windsor man is facing charges in connection to a $25,000 jewelry theft from a home in Tecumseh.

On Aug. 12 at 10:22 p.m., Essex County OPP officers responded to a report of a break and enter of a residence on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh.

Police say that an individual attended the residence and knocked on the front door.

When there was no answer, the individual gained access by damaging the rear door.

Once inside jewelry was taken valued at over $25,000.

On Oct. 12, the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit made an arrest in connection to the break and enter.

A 41-year-old man is charged with break and enter and disguise with intent.

If you have information in relation to this investigation, please contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile device.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.