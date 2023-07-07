Suspect charged in stabbing and abduction investigation in Windsor

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing and abduction investigation in Windsor.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, Windsor police say officers responded to a stabbing incident at a residence in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, they located a victim with a stab wound to their arm.

The investigation determined that a male suspect had illegally entered the home, stabbed one person, and then forcibly abducted a female victim at knifepoint.

Several hours later, the suspect returned the victim to the residence and was taken into custody.

A 31-year-old man is with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, and breaking and entering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.