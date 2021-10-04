Suspect charged in Windsor homicide investigation

One man is charged with first degree murder as Windsor police investigate a homicide in the city.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a weapons call in the 300 block of Elliott Street West.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene shortly after arrivial and also located an adult female with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Through investigation, investigators learned that the accused and suspect were known to each.

A weapon was seized from the scene.

A 29-year-old Windsor man, who was arrested at the scene, is charged with first degree murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and requesting residents, business owners or anyone who was in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.