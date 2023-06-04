Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting in Windsor



The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder following an investigation into a shooting in the city's east end.

On June 2 at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers located a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

The suspect initially fled in a vehicle, but returned to the scene shortly afterward and was immediately taken into custody.

A 40-year-old Windsor man is charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, unlicensed possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Investigators are urging people in the area to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for evidence around the time of the incident as this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.