Suspect dead after GTA shootings that killed two, including police officer

Hamilton police say the suspect in a pair of Greater Toronto Area shootings that killed two people, including a police officer, and injured three is dead.

The Toronto police officer who was fatally shot in what investigators say was an "ambush attack'' has been identified as 48-year-old Constable Andrew Hong, a 22-year veteran of the force and a father of two.

Police say Hong was killed while on a lunch break from training in Mississauga, Ont., this afternoon.

The chiefs of Toronto and Peel Regional police say Hong was shot at close range in an unprovoked attack and died at the scene.

That shooting, which police say also left a second person with "life-altering injuries,'' was the first of several apparently connected scenes today.

Police say they believe the same suspect was responsible for a shooting soon after in Milton, Ont., which left one person dead and two more injured.

Police in Halton Region, which includes Milton, said Monday afternoon they had a suspect "in custody,'' but police in the neighbouring city of Hamilton later said the suspect was shot and pronounced dead in the Hamilton Cemetery.

