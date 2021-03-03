Suspect Drives Wrong Way on 401, Flees from Police

A London man is facing several charges after driving the wrong way on the 401 and then fleeing from police.

On March 2 just before 1pm, OPP in Chatham-Kent were conducting radar on the 401 near Tilbury when a vehicle was spotted driving dangerously and at a high rate of speed.

According to a release, to evade police the vehicle began to drive into oncoming traffic heading east in the westbound lanes.

The suspect left the highway and was tracked down nearby by Lakeshore OPP who deployed a tire deflation device bringing the vehicle to a stop on County Rd. 42 where the driver fled on foot.

The K9 unit was called in and the suspect was arrested.

As a result, 19-year-old Chad Coupe of London has been charged with dangerous driving, mischief and flight from police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.