Suspect facing 10 charges in connection to graffiti spree in Windsor

Windsor police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a number of acts of graffiti across the city.

Since late September, police have been investigating a number of incidents of graffiti at several locations including along Ottawa Street, Walker Road and Tecumseh Road East, with multiple businesses and city property vandalized.

In quite a few cases, the graffiti was tagged with the word KURS.

On Oct. 22, police were called to the 400 block of Pitt Street West for a report that someone had spray painted graffiti on an exterior wall of the business.

As a result of surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify and arrested a suspect.

Graffiti with the word "KURS" on a bus shelter on Ottawa Street in Windsor. The graffiti was spray painted sometime between the night of Sept. 24 and the morning of Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mike Osborne)

A 24-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of mischief under $5,000.

The Property Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident, along with multiple other cases of graffiti that had occurred throughout the city and were able to link several incidents to the same person.

The suspect was arrested again on Nov. 1 and is facing nine further counts of mischief under $5,000.