Suspect Identified from May Robbery

Windsor police have identified a person of interest after a west Windsor Robbery.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old, Cody Farrugia who is wanted for Robbery with an Offensive Weapon.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 3600 block of Matchette Road near Strathmore Avenue just before 1 a.m. on May 20.

According to police, a man entered the store with a crowbar and demanded money. After the clerk handed some cash over, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information or video surveillance from the surrounding area is asked to contact police.