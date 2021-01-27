Suspect Identified in Chatham-Kent Shooting

One suspect has been identified in a shooting in Chatham-Kent.

Police have released a photo of 19-year-old Terry St. Hill who is now wanted for attempted murder.

The warrant comes in connection to a shooting on Harvey St. in Chatham Tuesday night around 6pm.

According to police, a 17-year-old youth and a 37-year-old man were shot suffering non-life threatening injuries while a dog was also shot and killed.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a white, compact car.

St. Hill is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.