Suspect identified in connection to arson case in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has identified a suspect in connection to an arson at a house in southeast Windsor.

On Sept. 20, at 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Baseline Road for a report of an active fire.

Once at the scene, officers discovered a home on fire and an unconscious person in front of the residence.

The person was rescued by officers and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Arson Unit arrived on scene shortly after and through investigation, determined the fire was criminal in nature.

The suspect, who remains in hospital with injuries, is expected to be charged with arson.

Police say this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.