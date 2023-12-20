Suspect in a $244,000 fraud investigation arrested after fleeing Windsor

One person has been arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people out of over $244,000 but Windsor police believe there may be more potential victims.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in November after receiving reports about an individual who represented himself as a businessman and convinced six people to invest a total of $244,778 in his incorporated company.

As a result of the investigation, members of the Financial Crimes Unit determined that the money invested was not used, nor was ever intended to be used, for investment purposes.

Constable Matthew Adam says the suspect had fled the country via Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Nov. 17.

"He left behind a letter basically stating that he had no intention of ever returning on the investments made and that he was motivated by greed, and he enjoyed living a certain lifestyle that the money brought him," he says. "Once the other victims in this case found that letter and found out about all of this, they came forward to police and filed a report."

Adam says police received information the suspect had returned to Canada and arrested him Dec. 19 at his residence in the 2500 block of Curry Avenue.

"It looked like he was in the process of packing up his whole family to flee once again," he says.

40-year-old Hussein Al-Rumaithi has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Adam says they believe there are more potential victims and are encouraging them to contact police.

"Right now we're looking at almost a quarter of a million in losses between six victims and with more names on that list, I imagine that amount will increase," he says.

Anyone who believes they may have been affected can file a report through the Windsor Police website.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously with information at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The money at the center of the investigation has not been recovered at this time but the investigation remains ongoing.