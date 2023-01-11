Suspect in attempted murder case in Windsor urged to turn himself in

The Windsor Police Service is issuing a call to the public for any information to help identify a suspect following an attempted murder in the Forest Glade neighbourhood.

Police say the targeted attack occurred at a home in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road on Jan. 2, sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sgt. Darius Goze with the Major Crime Unit says the male suspect wore an identification badge around his neck and had a satchel-style bag strapped over his shoulder.

"He presented himself to the victim with an identification badge that he had around his neck. We have confirmed with other agencies and charitable organizations that they did not have a representative in the area of the 3100 block of Lauzon on Jan. 2 during that time," he says.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.

Police say a weapon was used in the attack but will not say what type of weapon as the investigation is on-going.

The suspect is a white male of average height with short hair and a short beard. At the time of the incident, he wore a jacket, pants, gloves, and a surgical mask covering his face.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Service Twitter

Sgt. Goze says they believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

"This is based on corroborated information that we have gathered so far with our victim and other people we've spoke to. We're urging the suspect to turn yourself in immediately and speak with investigators on this matter," he says.

Police are asking Forest Glade residents with security cameras or dashcams to check their footage between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for possible evidence of this suspect.

Investigators would like to review videos recorded during the noted date and time, even if the suspect was not captured, as investigators are looking into the possibility a vehicle may also be involved.

Investigators are primarily seeking videos in the area of Eastview Horizon Public School on Forest Glade Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.