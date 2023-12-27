Suspect in bomb threats against Ontario facilities arrested in Morocco: police

Police say a suspect arrested in Morocco in connection with bomb threats in Belgium is now facing charges in similar incidents in Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police said in late November they had "strong reason" to believe the suspect was also behind a series of threatening messages against schools and public facilities in the province earlier that month.

They said the messages claimed bombs had been placed at those locations, but ``no actual explosives were ever found.''

The threats also included demands for money in exchange for information about the alleged explosives.

OPP now say the suspect, who is from Morocco, is charged with two counts each of uttering threats, mischief and extortion in connection with the Ontario incidents.

Police say they are consulting with the federal department of justice to figure out how the accused will appear before an Ontario court.