Suspect in Custody in Leamington Stabbing

One person is in hospital and another in custody following a stabbing in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a disturbance on Satinwood Crescent around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6th.

A 21-year-old was suffering from a stab wound and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 34-year-old was arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.