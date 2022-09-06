Suspect in Sask. stabbings possibly sighted on James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP

Police in Saskatchewan said authorities received a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation over the weekend.

"Investigators have received reports of a possible sighting of suspect Myles Sanderson in James Smith Cree Nation," RCMP said in an update to a dangerous persons alert first issued on Sunday.

RCMP said officers are responding and instructed residents to seek shelter or shelter in place.

Shortly after the directive to seek shelter was issued, a CTV News journalist on scene witnessed what appeared to be a tactical team in the community.

The intensive search for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, began early Sunday morning following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation — about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. The attacks left 10 dead and 19 injured.

Monday afternoon, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said forensic investigators have now identified a body found on the First Nation as Damien.

A 77-year-old man was also fatally attacked in the community of Weldon, Sask., roughly 30 kilometres southwest of the First Nation.

Police believed Myles may have been spotted in Regina just before 12 p.m. on Sunday. He was thought to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

Myles is just over six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, according to police. Blackmore said police believe he could be injured and may attempt to seek medical attention.

In a video posted on Twitter late Monday evening, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray acknowledged the time that has elapsed since the presumed sighting.

"That information that put him in our community is now well over a day old and we have not had any new information to determine that that is no longer factual," Bray said.

"So we're continuing to operate under the assumption that he is here until we get information that indicates otherwise."

Bray took the opportunity to address parents who may be concerned about sending their kids to school with Myles still at large.

"There were very violent incidents that happened [Sunday] in northern Saskatchewan. However, since then, no more violence has occurred," Bray said.

"There has been no repeat of that violence in our community and there's no indication of a threat of violence happening in our city."

However, Bray said Myles should still be considered armed and dangerous.

"We ask our community to continue to be very aware of your surroundings and report anything that's unusual or any information," Bray said.

Earlier in the day before Damien's death was confirmed, RCMP charged the two men.

Myles faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.

Damien was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.

An interprovincial dangerous persons alert blanketing Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba remained in effect Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed it admitted 17 individuals with injuries related to the stabbing.

"There are currently 13 patients that remain in-hospital. Four patients are in critical condition, nine are in stable condition and four individuals have been discharged home to family," the SHA statement said.