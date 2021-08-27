Suspect photo released in Windsor arson investigation

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a recent arson investigation.

Patrol officers attended the 1600 block of McDougall Avenue for a report of an active fire at a business early on August 25.

During the course of the investigation police determined the fire was suspicious and launched an arson investigation.

It's believed the fire started at 4:50 a.m. and the suspect was last seen walking west on Hanna Street.

He's described as white, with short dark hair, wearing a blue striped t-shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, blue backpack and a light coloured mask.

Investigators are asking anyone, especially businesses, in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any further evidence.