Suspect seriously injured, arrested in break and enter case in Windsor

Charges have been laid in a break and enter case in Windsor after the suspect was forced to get help from police for a serious injury.

On Sept. 4, at 5:30 a.m., officers were flagged down in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre by a man with injuries that required medical attention.

The individual was arrested on outstanding warrants out of British Columbia and then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation revealed a man was captured on video surveillance breaking into a commercial business in the same area earlier that night.

While breaking the window to enter the property, the suspect cut himself and sustained serious injuries.

Officers were able to confirm that the injured male was the suspect wanted in the break and enter.

A 34-year-old is now charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

