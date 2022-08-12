Suspect sketch released as police investigate west-end sexual assault

Windsor police have released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

It is believed that the suspect entered the woman’s home on the 3000 block of Russell Street, in Windsor’s west end, through an unlocked door around 3 a.m. last Friday.

Police are continuing to seek assistance from the public to identify the suspect.

The composite sketch was created with the help of Ontario Provincial Police's forensic unit.

The suspect is described as a white man, age 25 to 30 years old, with short dark hair, stubble on his face, yellow tone to his facial skin.

He’s further described as standing five-foot-six to five-foot-10 with a medium build and thin eyebrows.

During the alleged assault, police said, the suspect was wearing a dark shirt with a collar and buttons, dark-coloured jeans and muddy shoes or boots.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives around the 3000 block of Russell Street, 200 block of Brock Street or 200 block of Mill Street to check their surveillance cameras.

Windsor police are asking anyone with footage that may aid in the investigation to contact them.