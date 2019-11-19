Suspect Sought After a Stabbing in Lakeshore

One person is recovering after a stabbing in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being injured by what's described as an edged weapon.

Around 5:30am on November 18, police along with EMS were called to a home in the 100 block of Mill St.

According to investigators, a dark coloured sedan was seen leaving the area the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Stoppers.