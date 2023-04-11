Suspect sought after driver dragged during car theft in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect after a car theft resulted in the owner of the vehicle being dragged.

On April 10 at 2 p.m., officers were called to the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East following a report of a robbery.

Once on scene, officers learned that a suspect had stolen a red, four-door 2009 Saturn Vue that was left idling in a commercial parking lot.

Investigators obtained video that showed the suspect enter the vehicle and attempt to flee the scene.

When the owner tried to stop the theft, the suspect struck another vehicle and dragged the victim a short distance.

Police say the victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were later called to the 3100 block of Jefferson Boulevard for a theft of gas, involving the stolen vehicle and suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years of age with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured above) following a car theft on April 10 in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)