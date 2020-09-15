Suspect Sought After Firearm Recovered from a Stolen Vehicle

Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a firearm was found in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash.

According to police, a blue Chevy Silverado was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Windermere Road around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, a patrol officer spotted the vehicle being driven by a man in the area of Walker Road at Seminole Street.

Police say the driver sped away but officers didn’t pursue in the interest of public safety. Moments later, the stolen truck was involved in a collision in the area of Henry Ford Centre Drive and Seminole Street.



Officers attended the scene and found that the stolen truck had collided with a parked vehicle in the area, causing extensive damage to both vehicles, as well as a privacy fence and private property.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the stolen truck fled on foot and was last seen southbound on Alexis Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-years-old with short hair, clean shaven, wearing a black t-shirt and long black shorts below the knee.

Police also believe the suspect may have sustained facial injuries as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.