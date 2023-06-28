Suspect sought after homeowner startles intruder in downtown Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is looking for a suspect after a homeowner startled an intruder in a downtown Windsor apartment complex.

On June 26, 2023, at 10:30 p.m., officers were called about a break-in to an apartment complex on Windsor Avenue.

Police learned that an unknown male climbed onto a balcony and into one of the units through the unlocked patio door.

The homeowner was awake at the time, startling the intruder, who fled back off the balcony.

The homeowner was not injured.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'8, and wearing all-black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.